"Highways On Shaky Ground: Ecological Challenges Trigger Recurring Collapses In Kerala’s NH Project"

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has been seeing multiple national highway mishaps, mainly due to side wall collapses and service road failures along the NH-66 in Kollam and Malappuram stretches, raising serious safety concerns.

The latest incident happened on Friday, at Mylakkadu near Kottiyam in Kollam district, where a sidewall of the elevated under-construction NH 66, gave way, sending boulders crashing onto the service road. About half a dozen vehicles, including a school van, were on the road at the time but narrowly escaped disaster.

In many cases, embankments have collapsed and retaining walls have given way, causing serious damage to service roads. Huge craters have formed, bringing traffic to a standstill in several areas and creating major inconvenience for the public.

Beyond the inconvenience, there's a constant risk for people travelling along the service roads next to the under-construction NH stretches.

After each incident, NH authorities order a structural safety review.

Around six months ago, NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav visited Kerala to inspect various project sites, including the Kollam stretch, focusing on quality standards and the challenges of working in geologically fragile, water-prone zones. Yadav's visit followed a major mishap in May on the Ramanattukara-Valanchery stretch in Malappuram district, when a reinforced earth (RE) wall collapsed on NH 66.

These recurring incidents have put the spotlight on issues like construction quality and soil stability in paddy field areas. Since they occur near unstable soil, experts point out that the work comes with significant engineering challenges.



While widening work has been completed in large portions in Kasaragod, Kannur and parts of Thiruvananthapuram, some stretches in other districts remain unfinished.

The NH-66 widening project, covering 644 km fro Mukkola in Thiruvananthapuram to Thalappady in Kasaragod, was initially set for completion by the end of December 2025.

But recurring mishaps could push the deadline to 2026. The project aims to transform NH 66 into a six-lane highway with service roads, bridges and bypasses.

The NH widening project, one of the state's largest infrastructure ventures, comes with an estimated cost of Rs 65,000 crore. Until recently, the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues often touted it as a major achievement.

However, frequent incidents of sidewall collapse and service road damage have made them less eager to showcase it.

At a press conference in Thrissur on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly denied any lapse by the state government, stating that NHAI is responsible for construction, design and technical details, while the state only provides necessary support." A few glitches in some areas don't mean the entire project is flawed." he said.

Opposition Leader in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan criticised the LDF government for ignoring construction quality and public safety, accusing them of rushing to inaugurate all NH stretches before the 2026 assembly elections to claim credit, while avoiding responsibility for safety.

The opposition has also accused Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas of visiting NH construction sites merely to take selfies and make reels.

Experts highlight that the project faces hurdles like high population density, environmentally sensitive zones such as paddy fields and wetlands, land acquisition disputes and rising costs, all of which have slowed progress.

Technical issues plaguing the Kerala NH 66 project include embankment collapses, retaining wall failures, cracked service roads, water logging and slope protection failures, stemming from poor engineering, unscientific soil excavation, inadequate drainage, weak contractor performance and the state's unique geography.

Kerala's landscape, with its soft clay, wetlands and reclaimed paddy fields, demands thorough soil testing, according to experts. Adding to the challenge, heavy monsoon rains call for a strong drainage system, but in many areas, poor drainage leads to waterlogging, erosion and unstable slopes.

Despite these technical and environmental hurdles, along with past mishaps, NHAI officials promise to build a world-class highway network and ensure a smooth, safe travel experience across the state.

Locals along the project route hope the authorities will back their words with action to win public trust.