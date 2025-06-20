High Voter Turnout In Nilambur Bypoll In Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The voter turnout was recorded at 72.10 per cent at the end of polling in the Nilambur bypoll in Kerala on Thursday.

The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Nilambur constituency had recorded 75.23 per cent polling. However, in the Lok Sabha polls last year, the Nilambur assembly segment, which falls under Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad parliamentary constituency, a voter turnout was 71.28 per cent.

Political observers say anything above 70 per cent in a bypoll is a good turnout.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of CPM backed independent MLA P V Anvar because of his differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The constituency is witnessing a four-cornered contest between CPM CPM-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, the BJP-led NDA and TMC-backed P V Anvar. However, the main contest is between Aryadan Shoukath of the UDF and M Swaraj of LDF.

It is a high-stakes battle for both the LDF and UDF as the by poll is taking place ahead of the local body and assembly elections, which are to be held in less than a year.

Shoukath, Swaraj, and Anwar claimed that the high voter turnout would favour them in the bypoll. The BJP candidate Mohan George said NDA will come up with an outstanding performance.