Heavy Rains Lash Kerala; Orange Alert Issued in Five Districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in five districts of the state for the day. The IMD sounded the orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. Rains in the state during the last few days raised water level in various rivers leading to flooding of various low-lying areas and displacing hundreds from their homes.

It also led to opening of shutters in some dams, like Banasura Sagar in Wayanad district and Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta district, in the state in the last few days. The shutters of Peechi dam in Thrissur district are expected to be opened on Saturday afternoon, an official statement said.

Shutters of various dams, including Kanjirapuzha, Malampuzha and Meenkara, in Palakkad were opened on Saturday following rise in their water levels due to rains in their catchment areas, the district administration said. Besides these, authorities in Idukki district are preparing for the possible opening of the Mullaperiyar dam, after Tamil Nadu officials on Friday indicated they may open the shutters once the water level reaches 136 feet.

As a precaution, the district administration on Friday completed arrangements to evacuate 3,220 people from 883 families living in low-lying areas, which includes villages such as Periyar, Manjumala, Upputhura, Elappara, Ayyappankovil, Kanchiyar, Aanavilasam, and Udumbanchola.

On Saturday at 10 am, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 135.70 feet. The Mullaperiyar Dam--though located in Kerala--is operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu under a 999-year lease dating back to 1886. Kerala fears the ageing dam poses a safety risk, while Tamil Nadu insists on maintaining full control to ensure water supply for its agricultural needs.