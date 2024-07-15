Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant heavy rains and gusty winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in seven districts on Monday.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the coming hours.

The weathermen also predicted moderate rainfall at one or two places in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

Heavy monsoon showers, with the accompaniment of strong winds, have been reported across the state for the last two days.

It caused widespread havoc, including the uprooting of trees, minor landslides, intense water-logging and partial damage to houses, authorities said.

In view of the incessant rains, the district authorities of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam and Wayanad have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Shutters at various dams were raised in the wake of a continuous heavy downpour.

The district administration in Pathanamthitta urged people living in the catchment area of Moozhiyar Dam to be extra vigil as its shutters are likely to be raised.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned that water-logging on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.

Flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks and the uprooting of trees may cause damage related to the power sector, the KSDMA added.

The IMD has already issued a red alert for Monday in northern Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and placed Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts under an orange alert.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.