Heavy Rains Continue in Kerala; Red Alert in One District, Orange Alert in 8

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala can expect to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday as it issued a red alert for one district of the state.



The IMD said that a low pressure belt from the north Kerala coast to Gujarat and strong westerly-north westerly winds along the coast of the southern state were the reasons for the expected moderate to heavy rains in the coming days.

The red alert was sounded in Wayanad and orange alerts in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day.

It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining five districts of the state for the day.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

As heavy rains caused landslides, property damage, waterlogging of roads and flooding of acres of farmland, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued a warning about a dangerous rise in levels of various rivers in the southern state.

The CWC issued warnings with regard to a dangerous rise in water levels of various rivers, including Achankovil in Pathanamthitta and Thodupuzha in Idukki districts of the state.

It cautioned people living close to the rivers to be careful.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised people to be careful in view of the strong winds accompanying the heavy rains in the state.

It cautioned people against standing or parking vehicles under trees, saying they could get uprooted or their branches may break and fall down due to strong winds.

The IMD, meanwhile, cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea for fishing in the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coastal areas from July 17 to July 21 due to the possibility of bad weather and strong winds.

In Ernakulam, a home was damaged in a landslide, but no one was injured and the family living there was moved to a safe location, the district administration said.

The Kottayam district administration said that 45 people were moved to camps following incessant rains there throughout Tuesday night.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran, in a statement, urged party workers and members to aid in relief work where people have suffered property damage and other losses due to the heavy rains.

He also urged the Youth Congress, the Kerala Students Union to come forward and help in the relief work.

There should be a strong presence of Congress workers wherever help is needed, he said.