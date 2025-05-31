Heavy Rainfall Likely To Continue In Kerala For Next Five Days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Kerala during the next 4 to 5 days.

With strong westerlies prevailing over Kerala and Lakshadweep area, widespread and heavy rainfall (7 - 11 cm in 24 hours) is expected to occur at isolated places over the state from May 31 to June 4.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for four districts on June 1; Kasargod, Kannur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha. These places are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall. A green alert has been sounded for the remaining districts on June 1.

Several districts were affected by heavy rains accompanied by strong, gusty winds. Normal traffic was thrown out of gear at some places in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam district following uprooting of trees and landslips.

The government has issued a public safety advisory in the wake of heavy rains. People living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides and flooding should shift to safer areas as per the instructions of the local authorities.

Those staying along river banks and low-lying areas near dams should remain in touch with their respective local authorities so as to move to safer locations in the event of heavy rains or flooding.

Eight Missing Fishermen Found

Eight of the nine fishermen who went missing in Vizhinjam three days ago have been found, and all are safe. The search for the remaining person is continuing.

The fishermen had gone on two boats. Of these, four were rescued in Kanyakumari and admitted to the local hospital. The other four were rescued by local fishermen in Colachel in Tamil Nadu. They are being brought to Vizhinjam.

The boats in which they went fishing were caught in bad weather. There was no contact with them for the last three days, causing concern about their safety.