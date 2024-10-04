Guv Arif Seeks Report on Kerala Gold Smuggling and Anti-State Ties

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called for a report from the state government regarding the gold smuggling operations that are allegedly supporting anti-national activities.

The governor said he has written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking details.

"I have written to the chief minister to furnish me a detailed report and I have specifically asked who are these people and groups who are involved in anti-national activities. What action has the government taken against them? I want the government to submit a report at the earliest. I will wait for a few days. According to me, this is a very serious situation in the state. It seems that the government has abdicated its duties,” he told mediapersons.

"The proceeds from the gold smuggling are going for anti-national and anti-state activities. I take exception to the fact that why the chief minister has kept me in the dark about it. An anti-national act is too serious a subject. Why he has not shared information with me and since when he knows about these anti-national activities and what action the government has taken against those who are indulging in such activities?

Khan said the Chief Minister has stated that funds from gold smuggling are being utilized for anti-national activities, and he has provided data for the past three years during a press conference. This indicates that such activities have been occurring for at least the last three years, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Malappuram controversy, CM clarifies

Meanwhile on the Malappuram controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Thursday that the Kerala government had neither assigned nor paid the PR agency for the interview. At a press conference here, the Chief Minister mentioned that T.K. Devakumar's son, a CPM leader and former Haripad MLA, Subaramanian had requested for the interview, which he granted.



He clarified that the interview included remarks about Malappuram district that he did not make. The national daily issued a rejoinder and apologized for the "unethical" act. When inquired whether the government would pursue legal action against the PR agency for issuing the controversial statement on his behalf, the Chief Minister did not provide a specific response.

In the interview, the chief minister was quoted as saying that Malappuram had the highest number of gold smuggling cases and hawala transaction cases and these were being used for anti-national activities.

With P V Anvar, MLA who recently quit from CPM legislature party, and the opposition raising a hue and cry accusing the chief minister of portraying Malappuram district as a hub of gold smuggling and hawala transactions, the government got the newspaper to publish a rejoinder.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan dismissed the CM's explanation, pressing for an investigation into the actions of the national daily and the PR agency. The opposition alleged that through the interview the chief minister had only furthered the Sangh Parivar agenda of demonising the minorities and linking them with anti-national activities.