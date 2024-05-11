Top
Kerala
ANI
11 May 2024 6:01 AM GMT
Gold smuggling attempt foiled at Cochin Airport, AIU seizes 20 gold bars
(Image credit: Customs Cochin)
Kochi: Officers of AIU (Air Intelligence Unit) intercepted a passenger, arriving from Dubai, at Cochin International Airport. During the examination of the passenger, the officials found 20 gold bars - weighing a total of 2332.80 grams - concealed inside the specially stitched cavity around the waistline of the passenger's jeans.

The gold bars were seized and further proceedings are underway.


