Gold smuggling attempt foiled at Cochin Airport, AIU seizes 20 gold bars
Kochi: Officers of AIU (Air Intelligence Unit) intercepted a passenger, arriving from Dubai, at Cochin International Airport. During the examination of the passenger, the officials found 20 gold bars - weighing a total of 2332.80 grams - concealed inside the specially stitched cavity around the waistline of the passenger's jeans.
The gold bars were seized and further proceedings are underway.
( Source : ANI )
