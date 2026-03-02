Global Experts Call for Data-Driven, Event-Specific Training at International Strength & Conditioning Symposium

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice President of World Athletics, Dr. Adille Sumariwalla, has emphasized that strength and conditioning in athletics today should focus not just on building strength but also on optimizing force production, speed, coordination, and technical efficiency specific to each event.

Speaking at the International Symposium on Sports Specific Strength & Conditioning – 2026, organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), he highlighted that modern athletic performance relies on data-driven, individualized training systems tailored to biomechanical needs.

Radhakrishnan Nair, Chief Coach of the National Athletics Team, added that coaches now need targeted, scientific training methods to address the unique physical and technical demands of sprinters and jumpers.

Former international athlete and Khel Ratna awardee K. M. Be Mol motivated participants to remain committed, disciplined, and dedicated in their journey toward excellence in sports and coaching.

Kerala Olympic Association President V. Sunil Kumar noted that the symposium’s discussions would significantly boost scientific strength and conditioning practices in athletics.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Sisa Thomas urged participants to put into practice the advanced scientific methods and research-based approaches learned, aiming to become skilled and innovative coaches.

Carlo A. Buzzichelli, Founder of the International Strength & Conditioning Institute (Italy), expressed his delight and honor in joining the event, commending the delegates’ enthusiasm and engagement.

In his Presidential Address, Dr. Pradip Dutta, Principal (In-Charge) of SAI LNCPE, stressed the need for integrated strength and conditioning in sprints and jumps.

Chief guest and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V. V. Rajesh emphasized the role of a healthy youth population in building a strong nation, underlining the importance of scientific training systems and institutional collaboration to enhance India’s sports ecosystem.

Dr. G. Kishore, Vice Chancellor of Young India Sports University, spoke to the audience, highlighting the importance of the upcoming Olympic events and the need for ongoing scientific efforts and global partnerships to improve preparation standards for international competitions.

Organising Secretary Sanjeev S. Patil and Associate Professor Dr. Sadnandan C. S. from SAI LNCPE also shared their thoughts with the gathering.