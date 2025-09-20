Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Kerala CM Hails Sabarimala Temple As a Global Symbol of Secular Values

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hailed Sabarimala as a hill shrine that embodies true secular values, drawing millions of devotees from diverse backgrounds every year.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam on the banks of the River Pampa. The event was held as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) platinum jubilee celebrations.

The chief minister said while different religions and beliefs have their own places of worship and associated practices, Sabarimala stands out as a place where people unite regardless of caste or religious beliefs. He also referred to the Bhagavat Gita, which describes the nature of true devotees in Chapter 12, verses 13 to 20.

"The verse `Advesta sarvabhutanam maitrah karuna eva ca' emphasises that a true devotee is free from enmity, fosters friendship with everyone, shows compassion, remains steady in both joy and sorrow, and practices forgiveness and tolerance."

Pinarayi clarified that the LDF government does not take any money from temple income. Without mentioning the BJP or Sangh Parivar, he stated that some sections spread false claims that the government is seizing the Devaswom Board's income.

He said since the commencement of Sabarimala Master Plan activities in 2011-2012, the government has spent approximately 148.5 crores for various development projects. From 2016 to 2025, the government has allocated a total of around Rs 650 crore for the modernization and development of Devaswom institutions.

The chief minister said the government has allotted a total of Rs 1033.62 crore for the development of Sannidhanam, Pampa, and the trek route to the hill shrine. These projects are expected to be complete by 2039. Over Rs 300 crore will be spent over the next five years to improve the basic facilities for the Ayyappa devotees.

"The Sangamam is a platform that allows pilgrims to voice their problems and offer suggestions for improving the facilities. However, those opposing the Sangamam have evil intentions. Even the Supreme Court has given its green signal for the event," he said.

Pinarayi countered reports claiming that the government was planning a minority conclave soon after the Ayyappa Sangamam.

"What is actually being planned is Kerala's development vision for 2031, which also marks the platinum jubilee of the state's formation. As many as 33 seminars will be held in October under various departments, each led by the respective ministers. Only one is under the Minority Affairs department, but unfortunately, some people are trying to single it out to spread misinformation," he said.

Pinarayi said the decision to organise the Ayyappa Sangamam was not made hastily. Months of deliberations were held before finalising the event.

TN Ministers attend Sangamam

Tamil Nadu ministers P K Sekar Babu and Palanivel Thiagarajan represented their government at the event. They also addressed the delegates and extended all support to the development activities taking place in the hill shrine.

Over 3000 delegates from across the country and abroad participated in the Sangamam,

Congress and the BJP criticize Sangamam

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheeshan, described the Ayyappa Sangamam as a politically motivated event at the upcoming local body and assembly elections.

He accused the chief minister of pretending to be a devotee, claiming that people would see through his strategy.

Satheeshan alleged that during Vijayan's tenure, brutal police action was unleashed against the Ayyappa devotees during women's entry agitation and the temple's traditions were violated with impunity.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits boycotted the Sangamam, accusing the government of deceiving devotees.

Yogi Adityanath greets Sangamam

The organizers were elated over receiving a greeting message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan read out Yogi Adityanath's message at the Sangamam.



