Gandhi Statue Disfigured in Guruvayur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Visitors to the Bio Park in Guruvayur municipality, Thrissur district of Kerala, were recently left stunned.

The reason for their shock was a statue of Mahatma Gandhi that, apart from the glasses and walking stick, bore no resemblance to the Father of the Nation.

The statue had been under construction in the park for several days, and people eagerly awaited its unveiling. However, when the curtains were drawn back, revealing a face that appeared disfigured, the crowd stood in disbelief.

Many felt it was an insult to Gandhi ji, but the municipality, led by the CPM led LDF , defended the statue.

"There is a deliberate attempt to create a controversy. The state is in an abstract form and will be completed soon," said Municipal Chairman M Krishnadas.

Reports suggest the sculptor also defended the creation, explaining that Gandhian ideas were used in the design.

Despite the explanations from the sculptor and the civic body, the Congress-led student organisation KSU filed a complaint with the Thrissur Collector, demanding strong action against the municipality for insulting Gandhi.

Many visitors to the place jokingly mentioned that the statue reminded them of one of Gandhi's three monkeys, symbolising "see no evil."