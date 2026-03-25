“From Ballot To Boarding Pass: Gulf Trip Promise Lands A Candidate In Hot Water"

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While candidates appreciate support from all sides during elections, over-the-top promises from enthusiastic party leaders can sometimes spell trouble.

At an election campaign meeting, an NRI businessman reportedly offered local party workers a free trip to the Gulf if the Congress-led UDF candidate won the upcoming polls. The incident happened on Tuesday when Indian Union Muslim League leader and Gulf-based businessman C P Bava Haji announced in Thavanur constituency.

While the offer excited workers, election authorities considered it a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force for the April 9 polls.

The Congress-led UDF has nominated Malappuram DCC president V S Joy to contest against LDF-backed sitting MLA K T Jaleel. At a meeting with panchayat and booth-level convenors, Bava Haji announced that if Joy wins, he will sponsor a UAE trip for the panchayat committee members responsible for securing the largest vote margin. The trip would include a 15-day stay with all expenses covered, including airfare.

Local election officials carried out a preliminary inquiry and believed the offer violated the MCC. The police are also looking into the matter to decide on registering a case. Authorities say the offer appears to breach the MCC. However, the local Congress leadership downplayed the issue, stating the announcement wasn’t made at a public meeting, and the candidate wasn’t present to solicit votes. They added that the offer was made to Congress and UDF office bearers, not voters, so it shouldn’t be considered an inducement.