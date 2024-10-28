Four RSS workers sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering CPM activist

Thiruvananthapuram: Four RSS workers were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of CPM worker Ashraf in Thalassery in 2011.

The verdict was pronounced by the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court on Monday. Pranu Babu, R V Nidheesh, V Shijil and K Ujesh were convicted in the case. They were fined Rs 80,000.

The Koothuparamba police had filed a chargesheet against eight BJP-RSS activists. The fifth and sixth accused M R Sreejith and P Bineesh were acquitted.

Shijin and Sujith, the seventh and eighth accused, had died before the trial.

Ashraf was hacked to death by the accused on May 19, 2011. The case pertains to the murder of Ashraf by RSS-BJP activists to settle political rivalries.