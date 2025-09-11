Former Kerala Minister P P Thankachan Passes Away

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister P. P. Thankachan passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Kochi at the age of 87.

He had been receiving treatment in the ICU for respiratory issues. A loyal supporter of Karunakaran, Thankachan chose to remain with the Congress during the party's split in 2005.

As the convener of the United Democratic Front (UDF), he worked closely with KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala and CLP leader Oommen Chandy to rebuild the party after the split. Born on July 29, 1939, to Rev. Fr. Poulose Pynadath and Annamma, Thankachan graduated from S. J. College, Thevara, and obtained a law degree. He became the youngest municipal chairman in India when he was elected to the Perumbavoor Municipal Council.

He represented the Perumbavoor constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1982, 1987, 1991, and 1995. In 1991, Thankachan served as the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly.

Later, he was appointed as a minister in A. K. Antony's Cabinet, holding the agriculture portfolio until May 9, 1996.