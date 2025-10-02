Former Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas Joins RSS As Full-time Pracharak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala State Police Chief Jacob Thomas joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a full-time "pracharak ."

Dressed in the RSS traditional uniform, he attended the RSS programme at Pallikkara in Kochi on Mahanavami. The former DGP praised the RSS for creating individuals with cultural strength, stating that fostering more such individuals would strengthen society and ultimately empower the nation.

He emphasised that the RSS aims to build a strong nation through strong individuals and does not discriminate based on caste, religion, region or language.

Jacob Thomas, who previously served as the Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Kerala, had joined the BJP in 2021.

Former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha, the first woman IPS officer from the Kerala cadre, also joined the BJP recently. Another former Kerala DGP, T P Senkumar, is actively working with Sangh Parivar outfits in the state.