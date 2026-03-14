Football Legend Vijayan Not Keen On Contesting Kerala Assembly Polls, Open To RS Nomination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Football legend and one of the country’s greatest players, I. M. Vijayan, put to rest all rumours about him contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

Speaking in Thrissur, Vijayan said that several political parties had approached him to run as their candidate. He revealed that the CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF, and BJP had all reached out, with a BJP representative from New Delhi even visiting him recently to request his participation. “I am not interested in joining any political party or contesting elections as a party candidate. I declined their offer because I want the love of all people. I have no commitment to any party. I want everyone,” he told reporters in Thrissur.

However, Vijayan expressed his willingness to become a member of the Rajya Sabha as a representative of sports, making it clear that he does not wish to join active politics.

The footballer said he would accept a Rajya Sabha nomination from any political party, similar to former athlete and current Upper House member P T Usha, who was nominated in 2022.

Vijayan recalled that he secured his job in the police department during the tenure of former chief minister K Karunakaran. The LDF government also took good care of him, and he maintained cordial relations with leaders across political parties.

The former Indian captain was conferred the Padma Shri award for distinguished services in sports last year.