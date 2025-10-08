Father Of Nine-Year-Old Girl Who Died Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, Attacks Doctor With A Machete In Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A doctor at Thamarassery Taluk hospital in Kozhikode district of Kerala was attacked on Wednesday by the father of a girl who died of amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The doctor, identified as Dr Vipin P T, 34, suffered a skull fracture in the assault. He will undergo a minor surgery at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

According to hospital authorities, the injured doctor's condition is stable, and CT scans have confirmed that there is no internal bleeding. His skull is fractured, and the wound is deep, which will require minor surgery, they added.

The incident took place at 1.30 pm when the accused Sanoop, attacked the doctor with a machete. The doctor was attending to a patient who had come in with chest pain.

"I saw a man barging into the medical examination room and attacking the doctor. He was shouting - You killed my daughter, you killed my daughter," recalled a hospital staff member.

The nine-year-old girl had died of amoebic meningoencephalitis in August. Sanoop had accused the doctors at Thamarassery taluk hospital of negligence, claiming lapses in treatment that led to his daughter's death.

The girl's family also accused the hospital staff of concealing the cause of death and withholding the child's death certificate.

The family alleged that the doctors had been misleading them about the cause of the child's death. The behaviour of the hospital authorities had caused mental agony to the family, who are yet to come to terms with the tragic death of their daughter.