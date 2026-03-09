Eminent Historian K N Panikkar Passes Away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eminent historian and academic K N Panikkar passed away on Monday at the age of 89. He died at a private hospital due to age-related ailments.

One of India’s most prominent Marxist historians, Panikkar was renowned for his extensive writings on modern Indian history, communalism, and colonial society. He remained a significant voice in public debates on history and culture for decades, holding several key positions during his career.

He served as vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, chairman of the Kerala Council for Historical Research, and chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

Born on April 26, 1936, in Guruvayoor, he pursued higher education at Victoria College and later at Rajasthan University. As a distinguished historian, teacher, and writer, Panikkar was closely linked to the Marxist school of historiography and contributed significantly to the study of social and cultural movements in modern India.

He explored in depth the relationship between religion, politics, and social change, focusing mainly on the experiences of marginalized communities and popular mass movements.

Panikkar had an illustrious tenure at Jawaharlal Nehru University, teaching in the Department of History. He later served as head of the department, Dean of the School of Social Sciences, and chairman of the Archives of Contemporary History. He was also a visiting professor at several universities in the country and abroad.

The eminent historian authored and edited a number of important works. Among his notable books are “Against Lord and State: Religion and Peasant Uprisings in Malabar”, “Culture and Consciousness in Modern India”, “Culture, Ideology and Hegemony - Intellectuals and Social Consciousness in Colonial India”, and “Before the Night Falls” and “A Concerned Indian's Guide to Communalism”, a widely discussed intervention in debates on communal politics in the country.

One of his important contributions was to the Indian Council of Historical Research’s project “Towards Freedom, 1940: A Documentary History of the Freedom Struggle”, which compiled archival materials related to India’s Freedom Struggle. Apart from being active in academic circles and regularly participating in public discourse, in 2010 he launched “Indian Ruminations”, an English-language online portal featuring essays, literature, and journalistic writing reflecting on politics, society, and culture.

He contributed to policy discussions pertaining to education sector in Kerala, with the state government appointing him as chairman of an expert panel to review complaints about newly introduced textbooks in state-supported schools. The committee submitted its report in October 2008.

In 2017, he was honored with a fellowship from the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Panikkar is survived by his daughters Ragini and Shalini, while his wife, Usha Panikkar, had passed away earlier.

Kerala Chief Minister condoled the death of the eminent historian.

In his condolence message,the chief minister said;``Dr. K. N. Panicker was a cultural icon who upheld the scientific and objective understanding of history that defines true integrity. Through his writings, speeches, and teaching, he often reminded us that India’s pluralism evolved over centuries, and that its downfall would inevitably mean the downfall of the nation itself."