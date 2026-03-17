EC Orders Transfers Of Officials In Kerala Ahead Of Next Month's Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Election Commission of India on Tuesday ordered the transfers of several officials in Kerala ahead of the assembly election in the state, scheduled to be held on April 9 in a single phase.The move comes to ensure free, fair, impartial and peaceful elections in the state, ECI said.

"The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, while announcing the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies, had assured that elections in all states, including Kerala, would be inducement-free, fair, impartial and peaceful. In pursuance of this objective, ECI has carried out transfers of senior officers in Kerala," ECI said.

According to the order, Narayanan (IPS-2011) will be posted as District Police Chief, Kozhikode, Thomson Jose will take charge as Thrissur, DIG range, and Inbasekhar will be posted as District Collector-cum-District Election Officer, Alapuzha. Vandana S (KAS) will be posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Thaliparamba-cum-Returning Officer for Irikkur in Kannur District, and Sachin Krishna (KAS) to be posted as District Registrar General, Kannur-cum Returning Officer for Dharmadam in Kannur District. The commission directed the state government to implement the order and submit a compliance report of the joining officer by 11 am, March 18.

ECI had yesterday announced the posting of five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) across Assam in preparation for the Assembly Election to be held in the State on April 9 in a single phase.The Commission directed that the postings be implemented immediately and a compliance report on the joining of the officers be submitted on March 17. The poll body in a letter to the Chief Secretary of Assam directed that Somalin Shubhdarshini (IPS) be posted as SSP in Majuli; R Sheetal Kumar (IPS) be posted as SSP in South Salmara, Anchal Chauhan (IPS) be posted as SSP in Sadiya; Sudhakar Singh (IPS) be posted as SSP in Chirang and Mohan Lal Meena (IPS-2016) be posted as SSP in Dhemaji.

The letter further stated that officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related positions until the completion of the elections.Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.