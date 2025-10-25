Drunken Man Held for Trespassing into Actor Dileep’s Residence in Kerala

Kochi: Police said on Saturday that they arrested a drunken man for trespassing into actor Dileep's residence in Aluva. The person has been identified as Abhijith (29), a native of Trippanchi in Malappuram.

Police said the man scaled the compound wall of Dileep's residence and entered the premises. However, the security guard on duty intercepted him and immediately alerted the police. Officers added that Abhijith was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and claimed he was a "diehard fan of the actor".

He works as a driver in Vazhakulam and had reached near Dileep's house after drinking liquor, police said. A case has been registered against him, and he is currently under preventive detention.