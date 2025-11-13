Driver Killed as Girder Collapses on Vehicle During Road Work in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man died after a heavy girder collapsed onto a pickup vehicle at Chandiroor in the early hours of Thursday while work on the elevated highway was in progress, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh (47), a native of Pallipad near Haripad in Alappuzha district, an officer said.

The 13-km-long elevated road is being constructed on NH-66 from Aroor to Thuravoor. According to police, the accident occurred around 2.30 am when two heavy girders were being placed on the piers. After positioning them, workers operating a crane were adjusting the girders when they collapsed, and one fell on a pickup lorry passing below.

Rajesh, who was driving the vehicle carrying eggs from Tamil Nadu to Haripad, was trapped inside the cabin as the impact crushed the vehicle. It took more than three hours for the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel to cut through the concrete girder and pull him out, but he succumbed to his injuries.

"Usually, traffic restrictions are imposed when girders are placed on piers. However, we understand that traffic was allowed during the work at midnight," Aroor MLA Daleema told reporters. She said she had spoken to the district collector to ensure that all safety measures are strictly followed hereafter, including police deployment during high-risk construction work.

Residents said workers, including crane operators, fled the spot soon after the incident, delaying the rescue operation. "If they had stayed and helped lift the collapsed girder using the crane, the man's life might have been saved. He was seen waving his hand for help when we reached the spot," a resident said.

Locals also alleged that the construction work was being carried out without adequate safety precautions. "A transport bus and a lorry were behind the pickup vehicle. The casualty would have been much worse if the girder had fallen on the bus," another resident said.

Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese said the accident occurred due to a technical issue with the jack used for installing the girders. "Usually, traffic is stopped when high-risk construction activities are carried out on the stretch. We will investigate whether there was any lapse," Varghese said.

According to him, around 40 marshals have been deployed to regulate vehicle movement and ensure public safety. "The girder slipped from the jack while workers were trying to install it. We have sought a report from Ashoka Builders, which is carrying out the construction," he added.

In a press release, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said two precast girders at pier number 203 of the NH-66 Aroor Thuravoor elevated corridor fell during positioning. Following the incident, NHAI said it had decided to appoint an expert committee to investigate the matter.

"The expert committee is likely to conduct an initial inspection soon. Appropriate action will be taken once the final report is received," the statement said. Public Works Minister P A Mohammad Riyas said a PWD secretary had been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

He termed the accident in Alappuzha "serious" and said the matter had been immediately brought to the attention of NHAI, which was instructed to take necessary action.

Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal criticised both the central and state governments, alleging that they were putting people's lives at risk by carrying out highway construction without adequate safety measures or improving the service roads.

"In the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch alone, around 40 people have lost their lives in accidents caused by the pathetic condition of the service roads. The government's only aim seems to be completing the elevated highway somehow, without ensuring passenger safety," he said.

Aroor police have registered a case of culpable homicide under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against those involved in the construction work. Rajesh's relatives staged a protest demanding proper compensation for the family and employment for his children.

Later, authorities met the family and the construction company. The company agreed to provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation, to be handed over within two days, officials said. The body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.