Doctor Hacked by Father of Deceased Patient at Kerala Hospital

Kerala
PTI
8 Oct 2025 4:39 PM IST

Assailant, father of a girl who recently died of amoebic meningitis, taken into custody

A government doctor in Thamarassery, Kerala, was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by the father of a recently deceased patient; police have arrested the assailant.

Kozhikode: A government doctor was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by a man at the taluk hospital in Thamarassery in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The assailant, who is the father of a young girl who died recently of amoebic meningitis, has been taken into custody following the afternoon incident, they said. The doctor, identified as Vipin, was struck on the head and has been rushed to a private hospital for treatment, police said.
