Doctor Hacked by Father of Deceased Patient at Kerala Hospital

Kozhikode: A government doctor was seriously injured after being attacked with a machete by a man at the taluk hospital in Thamarassery in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The assailant, who is the father of a young girl who died recently of amoebic meningitis, has been taken into custody following the afternoon incident, they said. The doctor, identified as Vipin, was struck on the head and has been rushed to a private hospital for treatment, police said.