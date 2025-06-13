 Top
Derogatory Remarks Against The Crash Victim Revenue Official Arrested

Kerala
DC Correspondent
13 Jun 2025 8:21 PM IST

revenue department official A Pavithran—Internet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police took revenue department official A Pavithran into custody for making derogatory remarks on social media against Malayali nurse Renjitha, who died in the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash.

The arrest was recorded by Vellarikundu police.

In a related development, Hosdurg police registered a case against Pavithran under the Non-Bailable section. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Prabhakaran Karicheri, the NSS Hosdurg Taluk Union President.

The case was registered under non-bailable provisions of BNS

