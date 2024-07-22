CPM Vows to Thwart BJP RSS Plan to Communalize OBC Ezhava Community in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of the massive rout in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, the CPM has resolved to confront the BJP directly in the state, particularly to challenge the latter's efforts to gain a foothold within the dominant OBC Ezhava community which has traditionally been a stronghold of the Marxists.

The Ezhava community makes up 23 percent of the state's population. The CPM considers the decline in its Ezhava vote base as a contributing factor to its electoral defeat. However, what concerns the CPM is the notable rise in the BJP's vote share in constituencies with a predominant Ezhava population.

"We will not permit the BJP to impose their saffron agenda on the SNDP, established by the social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who championed the philosophy of one caste, one religion, and one God," said CPM state secretary MV Govindan at the end of the party's state committee meeting.

The state committee of CPM has formulated a strategy based on the poll review reports from its district committees. In response to continuous attacks from the BJP, SNDP, and their political wing the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), over alleged minority appeasement, the CPM has resolved to confront the communal policies of the Muslim League as well.

The CPM aims to convey that both majority and minority communalism are mutually reinforcing and must be combated with equal vigour.

Govindan stated that the BJP's religious nationalism should be met with a robust ideological campaign within the state. "The BJP is promoting communal ideologies among the faithful for their political gains and even using religious places which requires an effective counteraction," he alleged.

The SNDP leaders are directing their attacks at the CPM and personally targeting Marxist leaders. The BDJS, predominantly constituted by the Ezhava community, is tactically employed by the BJP as a tool to execute the divisive strategies of the RSS, he alleged.

The CPM has resolved to combat the saffronisation agenda being implemented by the RSS via the BDJS. "We will approach the people to expose the BJP -RSS's scheme to saffronise the SNDP. We will not permit an illustrious organization like the SNDP to be saffronized," he alleged.

Govindan criticized the Muslim League for collaborating with religious fundamentalists. The communal stance of the Muslim League will also be exposed. Currently, a political scenario has unfolded in Kerala where communal entities are clashing with each other to expand simultaneously.

The CPM believes that communal organizations are rallying individuals along religious lines and engaging in conflicts to bolster their organisational strength. Such actions are undermining the communal harmony that Kerala is renowned for globally. There are reports of the RSS attempting to create divisions among minority groups within the state.

The CPM aims to expose the questionable strategies of the RSS and safeguard minority groups. It has prioritized minority protection as a key responsibility. The CPM contends that there is an orchestrated effort in new media, including social media, to cast the party negatively.

Measures will be implemented to fortify the party's organization in urban regions.

A segment of the media persists in its unrestrained attack and does not shy away from any measures to oppose the CPM. In light of this, the party plans to utilize social media to effectively ideologically counter such assaults, the party said.