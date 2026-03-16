CPM Suffers A Big Jolt In Its Bastion, Kannur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM faced a major setback in its stronghold of Kannur when district secretariat member and senior leader T K Govindan resigned on Monday over disagreements regarding P K Shyamala’s candidacy from the Thaliparamba constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

At a press conference, Govindan announced the end of his six-decade-long association with the party, expressing concern over unfamiliar trends emerging in the Marxist ranks. He also declared his decision to contest as an independent from Thaliparamba, adding that he would accept support from the Congress-led UDF if offered.

At 70, Govindan announced he was quitting the party, saying there was serious injustice in Kannur and that he couldn’t understand why Pinarayi Vijayan supported such wrongdoing. He criticized CPM Kerala state secretary M.V. Govindan, claiming his wife Shyamala’s candidacy went against all norms.

Govindan pointed out that the party secretary had already represented the constituency three times and was now fielding his wife for the seat. He said there was strong opposition to Shyamala’s nomination in both the district and constituency committee meetings, even in the presence of the party state secretary, but all concerns raised by party leaders were ignored.

He warned that the current situation involves the leader personally deciding his wife should be the candidate, and if he doesn’t act against this injustice, the party in Taliparamba could dissolve.

Meanwhile, senior CPM leader M. V. Jayarajan dismissed Govindan’s allegations about Shyamala’s candidature, saying the decision followed party norms and was discussed and finalized in the district leadership meeting. He also accused Govindan of betraying the party and siding with its opponents.