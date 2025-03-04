CPM Gears Up for Kerala State Conference From March 6

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM in Kerala is all set for its state conference beginning in Kollam on March 6, which, in a way, is also the party state unit's biggest political and organisational exercise ahead of the crucial 2026 assembly elections.

After successfully mobilising its grassroots to top-level cadres through various conferences held over the last couple of months, the CPM state leadership is now equipped with crucial feedback to strategize its bid for a third term under Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership.

For the CPM, Kerala is the last stronghold that must be protected at all costs, despite the anti-incumbency sentiments against the government. The CPM has already initiated discussions through its Study Congress to identify areas needing improvement, including industry, IT, health, social welfare, agriculture, infrastructure and social justice.

The CPM leadership will present its vision to the people of Kerala after the state conference.

The LDF faces a formidable challenge in Kerala this time around, as Rahul Gandhi is determined to seize power in God's Own Country. The Congress is confident of victory, but internal conflicts threaten to derail its prospects.

To address this issue, Rahul is taking direct action to resolve the leadership crisis, unite the party , and reclaim power in Kerala.

On the other side of the political divide, it is almost certain that Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the campaign for CPM led LDF in the assembly elections. The chief minister who turns 80 this May already has exemption from the 75 upper age limit fixed by party for contesting elections.

Pinarayi's stature is an added advantage for the CPM, which remains Kerala's largest political outfit, boasting a robust organizational machinery. Its membership has grown from 5,27,678 in 2021 to 5,64,895 in 2024, with 3,247 new branches added. The membership of party-led front organisations and trade unions runs into several lakhs.

With this solid foundation, the CPM is strategizing to reach the 50 percent mark for the ruling front in the upcoming assembly polls. (The LDF had secured 45.43 percent votes in 2021 assembly polls, winning 99 seats of the 140).

However, this will require the Congress-led UDF to perform poorly and the BJP to make significant inroads into the opposition vote bank. As of now, the CPM led front is in a commanding position, but with over a year to go before the assembly polls, the situation can change dramatically.