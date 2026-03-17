CPM Expels T K Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM on Tuesday expelled veteran leader T K Govindan from the party, a day after he held a press conference objecting to the candidature of P K Shayamala, wife of party state secretary M V Govindan, from the Thaliparamba constituency.

CPM district secretary K K Ragesh said Govindan was expelled for acting against the party’s ideals and decisions. “Govindan has greed for parliamentary positions, which is unacceptable. He is aligning with the Congress to oppose the party in the upcoming assembly polls,” he stated.

Govindan, a former Kannur district secretariat member of CPM, quit the party on Monday and announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Taliparamba. He alleged that Shayamala’s selection was preplanned at the behest of the CPM state secretary and a section of Kannur district leadership.

Despite strong opposition within the party, the leadership went ahead with her nomination, he added.