CPM - CPI Continue to Spar Over PM SHRI Scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government may have written to the Centre to freeze the MoU for implementing PM SHRI, but the rift between the CPM and CPI over the issue shows no sign of easing.

Education Minister V Sivanutty strongly objected to CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam's claim that the letter to the Centre political victory for the LDF. He told media persons that the PM SHRI decision shouldn't be seen as anyone's victory or defeat, explaining it was made to secure constitutionally guaranteed central funds without compromising Keala's secular and progressive education system.

The minister added that funds from the centrally sponsored schemes are Kerala's right, not a favour, and they benefit differently-abled children and marginalised communities. It's the state's constitutional duty to work to obtain these funds.

The Minister suggested that pulling out of PM SHRI could risk losing access to Rs 15,000 crore in Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) funds. He expressed doubts about receiving funds from the Centre and said that if the funds under SSK are not provided, it won't be his responsibility as the education minister, and those willing to take that responsibility can do so.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam told the media that PM SHRI shouldn't be judged by wins and losses. He expressed surprise at Sivankutty's anger, especially in the election season.

The CPI state secretary said his party stands by its political convictions on PM SHRI, which he termed as the RSS's educational agenda and questioned Sivankutty's stance on responsibility for the funds.

Viswam said the PM SHRI and SSK are different. Kerala has a rightful claim to SSK funds, and any attempt by the Centre to withhold the funds should be challenged both legally and politically.

"As for why Comrade Sivankutty is getting provoked, I'm not sure. Regarding PM SHRI, I believe M A Baby and M V Govindan are better suited than I to explain the Left's perspective to him - let them do it," Viswam said.

Meanwhile, a question on PM SHRI by a journalist, irked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi. The chief minister, who is attending CPM politburo and central committee meetings in Delhi, came out of the office during a break. At that time, a journalist raised a question; ``CM, was the PM SHRI scheme discussed at the Politburo meeting?

Before entering his official vehicle, the chief minister turned and shot back; How many years have you been working as a journalist?