CPM - Congress Spar Over Accepting Votes Of Jamaat-e-Islami And Madhani's PDP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM in Kerala criticized the Congress on Tuesday for accepting support from the Jamaat-e-Islami backed Welfare Party in the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-election.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan accused the Congress of forming an "alliance of communal forces," stating; ``They have lost the moral right to speak against communalism now. The UDF will face the consequences of this unholy alliance not only in Nilambur but across Kerala."

When questioned about the support extended to the CPM led LDF by Abdul Nasar Madani's People's Democratic Party (PDP), Govindan argued that the PDP and Jamaat-e-Islami cannot be equated. "Jamaat-e-Islami is one of the largest communal organizations in the world, demanding the formation of an Islamic nation. The PDP has never made such a demand.

Moreover, they have been the victims," he said.

Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said there was nothing new in Welfare Party support. "In the 2024 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Welfare Party supported the UDF. For three decades before that, they backed the CPM, and at that time, there was no Welfare Party. The support was given to CPM under the Jamaat-e-Islami banner. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the then CPM state secretary," he recalled.

Satheeshan said when Jamaat-e-Islami supports CPM, they are considered secular; if they back the Congress, they are deemed communal. What a ridiculous argument!

BJP former state president K Surendran accused both the CPM and Congress of taking support from the communal forces for winning elections. "The opportunistic stance of the two fronts will have far-reaching consequences for the state in the longer run," he warned.