CPM Chief Baby, CM Pinarayi Refute UDF Charge Of LDF-SDPI Tie-Up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM on Sunday dismissed the Congress’s accusation of an LDF–Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) deal for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala.

CPM general secretary M. A. Baby said there was no truth to the allegations made by the UDF. “No discussions have been held with the SDPI regarding polls. There is no understanding whatsoever with that party,” he told reporters in Kasaragod.

Baby’s remarks came shortly after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the LDF would not extend support to communal parties.

Opposition leaders V. D. Satheesand Ramesh Chennithala accused the CPM leadership of striking a secret deal with the SDPI in the Mankada and Vengara assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, dismissed reports of an LDF-SDPI tie-up.

When asked about some SDPI leaders’ claims that their party would support the LDF, he responded, “You ask them. We’ve made it clear we have always stood firmly against communal forces.”

In Kerala, mainstream political parties have generally kept their distance from the SDPI due to its alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned in 2022. The SDPI remains a registered and recognised party that participates in elections.