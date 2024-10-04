CPM Backs Kerala CM Against Anti-Minority Claims

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary M.V. Govindan stated on Friday that his party would robustly oppose the efforts of both majority and minority communal forces to undermine the Left government in Kerala.



During a press conference, Govindan unveiled a statement drafted by the party's state committee which tackled current issues such as Anvar's allegations, the Malappuram controversy, the gold smuggling and hawala cases, the disruption of Thrissur Pooram, and ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar's clandestine meetings with the RSS leadership.

Govindan emphasized that neither the LDF government nor the Chief Minister employs a PR agency. "We don't require a PR agency to conduct interviews," he stated, referring to Chief Minister's contentious interview where comments associating Malappuram with gold smuggling were attributed to him. Subsequently, the newspaper issued an apology for the error. It was revealed that the contentious statements about Malappuram had been inserted by the newspaper at the behest of the PR agency.

"The newspaper has already apologized for the oversight, acknowledging that their actions were unethical. Ideally, that should have been the end of the issue. However, a segment of the media continues to target the Chief Minister," he stated.

CPM state secretary said there was a concerted effort to damage the Chief Minister's reputation. "Pinarayi Vijayan has considerable goodwill among minority communities. The right-wing media is attempting to cast the CM in a negative light," he remarked.

He dismissed Nilambur MLA P V Anwar's accusations against the Chief Minister's political secretary, P Sasi, labelling them as unfounded. He emphasized that actions cannot be taken on such baseless complaints. "If members of the media have any concrete allegations and evidence, they should present them. We are open to investigation," he declared.