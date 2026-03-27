CPI(M) Blames Congress for BJP Wins in Thrissur, Nemom

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday alleged that the Congress had enabled the BJP's victories in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 and the Nemom Assembly constituency in 2016.

Responding to allegations of a CPI(M)-BJP deal raised by the UDF, Govindan told reporters that the Left party has consistently opposed the RSS and the BJP, while the Congress, particularly under the leadership of V D Satheesan, had held discussions with Sangh Parivar leaders.