CPI(M) Blames Congress for BJP Wins in Thrissur, Nemom
He said voters would understand how the Congress slipped to the third position in Thrissur.
Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday alleged that the Congress had enabled the BJP's victories in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 and the Nemom Assembly constituency in 2016.
Responding to allegations of a CPI(M)-BJP deal raised by the UDF, Govindan told reporters that the Left party has consistently opposed the RSS and the BJP, while the Congress, particularly under the leadership of V D Satheesan, had held discussions with Sangh Parivar leaders.
He said the BJP's only Assembly victory in Kerala came from Nemom, while its lone Lok Sabha win was in Thrissur, which he claimed happened due to a decline in Congress votes.
He noted that the BJP opened its account in Nemom in 2016 but the Left regained the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.
He expressed confidence that a similar outcome would be seen in Thrissur, citing trends from last year's local body polls.
"In the parliamentary election, Congress votes declined by 84,000 in Thrissur. As a result, the BJP won with a margin of 74,000 votes, while our votes increased by 16,000. Who then enabled the BJP's victory," he asked.
He said voters would understand how the Congress slipped to the third position in Thrissur.
"In Nemom, UDF votes fell by 29,000, which ensured the victory of BJP leader O Rajagopal. But we reclaimed the seat in the subsequent election," he said.
Govindan also alleged that the Congress is an opposition that stands against development and said this would be a major challenge for the party in the upcoming elections.
( Source : PTI )
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