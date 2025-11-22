Couple Marries Inside Hospital Room as Video of Ceremony Goes Viral

A couple tied the knot inside a hospital room, and a video of the unusual wedding has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the bride groom, identified as VM Sharon Sharon, is seen marrying the bride who had been admitted for treatment after meeting with an accident.

According to a post on X, the couple had planned to marry at a specific muhurat, and despite the unexpected circumstances, they chose to go ahead with the ceremony. With permission from the doctors, the bride groom and the relatives entered the hospital room and performed the wedding rituals beside the bride’s bed.

A wedding day that was meant to be filled with joy turned into a scene of fear after bride-to-be Avani Jagadeesh met with a serious accident just hours before her ceremony. The wedding, originally planned at a convention hall in Alappuzha, was shifted to the emergency department of a hospital in Kochi, where Avani married her fiancé, VM Sharon, surrounded by medical equipment and prayers.

Avani, a teacher from Kommadil, Alappuzha, was set to marry Sharon, an Assistant Professor from Cherthala, on Friday afternoon. But at around 3 am, Avani, her cousin Anandhu, and her aunt Jayanama were travelling to a beauty parlour in Kottayam when their car lost control and hit a tree in Kumarakom.

Local residents rescued them and took them to Kottayam Medical College. All three sustained serious injuries. Due to the severity of Avani’s spinal injury, she was later shifted to VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Ernakulam for specialised treatment. Sharon and his family rushed to the hospital soon after hearing about the accident.

With the wedding muhurat set between 12:15 pm and 12:30 pm, both families decided to go ahead with the ceremony despite the accident. At Sharon’s request, the hospital authorities, after consulting the medical team, arranged for the groom to tie the thali in the emergency department, ensuring that the ritual would not cause any discomfort to Avani.

“We have been in a relationship for a long time, and our families had agreed to the marriage. Today was supposed to be our big day and we were getting ready for it, but the accident changed everything,” Sharon said. He added that the couple still wanted to proceed with the wedding and that the hospital staff fully supported their wish.

“Avani needs our complete support for her recovery. We hope she will return to normal very soon,” he said.

Tweeples have showered love on the couple, praising their bond and calling it a true example of commitment.