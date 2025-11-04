Controversy Erupts Over Kerala State Film Award to Vedan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Film Awards best lyricist award to Rapper Hirandas Murali popularly known as “Vedan” for a song from Manjummel Boys has sparked a major controversy, with many expressing their dissent on social media.

The backlash stems from the selection of Vedan, who is currently facing charges of sexual harassment. Critics argue that this decision sends a negative message to society. Some have also highlighted that previous films, such as Kammara Sambhav, were overlooked for awards because the lead actor was an accused in an actress assault case.

Additionally, feminists and women's organisations have been criticised for their silence on the matter. The controversy coincides with the Kerala High Court relaxing Vedan's anticipatory bail conditions, allowing him to travel abroad for stage shows. The Thrikkakkara police have already submitted a final report on the case.

Many people have also congratulated Vedan on winning the best lyricist award. Congress MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden posted a photograph with Vedan along with a congratulatory message on Facebook.

The opinion is divided with many saying that the rapper should come clean on the allegations.

Vedan's songs target caste based discrimination in society

Many of Vedan’s songs highlight the caste discrimination that existed in India, particularly in Kerala. His supporters say the Sangh Parivar, which is laboriously building a "Vishal Hindu Unity", finds his songs and lyrics detrimental to their objective, hence their intolerance towards the rapper.

Through his music, Vedan passionately addresses issues of caste discrimination, the bonded labour system, deprivation and the denial of rights due to untouchability, which were once prevalent in Kerala society. Vedan's supporters argue that his songs reflect the pain of marginalised sections of society who have endured exploitation.

They claim that the intensity with which Vedan presents these issues, especially to the youth, is unprecedented. Many also believe that the anger suppressed in society against anti-social and caste-based customs is manifesting through Vedan's performances, creating a sense of rebellion.

However, the Sangh Parivar organisations contend that Vedan is attempting to promote violence by addressing caste issues. Recently, Madhu, the editor of Kesari, the Sangh Parivar's mouthpiece, stated that anti-national forces are behind Vedan and that he intends to spread chaos in the name of caste, thereby destabilising the country.

In the same speech, he made unfounded allegations against Muslims, prompting the Kerala police to file a case against him.

While Left parties led by the CPM and Congress have supported Vedan, BJP and Sangh outfits have unleashed a campaign against him on social media.

In April Vedan and eight others were arrested after 6 grams of ganja were recovered from their apartment in Kochi. After coming out on bail, the rapper expressed regret for using drugs and narcotics, promising to be a better person in the future.

The CPM led state government has backed him fully and even organised a performance of his as part of the government's fourth anniversary celebrations.