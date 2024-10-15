Congress-led UDF Announces Candidates for Assembly Bypolls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) announced its candidates for the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Kerala state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil will contest from Palakkad constituency, while former MP Remya Haridas will be the candidate from Chelakkara constituency. The bypoll for the two assembly constituencies will be held on November 13.

The Congress central leadership had announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in June.









