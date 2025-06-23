Congress' Aryadan Shoukath Leads in Kerala’s Nilambur Bypoll as Counting Advances

Malappuram: As the counting of votes progressed on Monday in the high-stakes Nilambur byelection in this north Kerala district, opposition Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath steadily increased his lead against the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF candidate M Swaraj.

By the end of the seventh round of counting, Election Commission figures showed Shoukath, son of late Congress stalwart Aryadan Muhammed, had taken a lead of 5,123 votes over Swaraj, a state secretariat member of the CPI(M). An impressive showing by independent candidate and two-time legislator P V Anvar came as a surprise to both the UDF and the LDF.

The counting process began at 8 am sharp at Chungathara Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School, after election officials opened the strong room storing the voting machines. Postal ballots were taken up first, followed by the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.10 a m.

With 263 polling booths and 19 rounds of counting scheduled, the day is expected to be long and tense for party workers and candidates.

The Nilambur seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Anvar, triggering a fierce political battle in the forest-fringe constituency. The byelection has drawn widespread attention and is seen as a mid-term test for the LDF government, now in its fourth year in office. For the Congress-led UDF, a win here would provide a much-needed boost ahead of the Assembly polls next year.