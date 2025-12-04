 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Congress Expels Rape-Accused MLA Mamkootathil From Party's Primary Membership

Kerala
4 Dec 2025 4:56 PM IST

The move came shortly after a local court dismissed Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea in the sexual assault case

Congress Expels Rape-Accused MLA Mamkootathil From Partys Primary Membership
x
Rahul Mamkootathil.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Thursday expelled suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party's primary membership, following a series of serious complaints and a sexual assault case registered against him.

In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the party had reviewed the allegations and decided that Mankootathil could no longer continue in the organisation.

He noted that the MLA had already been under suspension.

The move came shortly after a local court dismissed Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea in the sexual assault case.

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court rejected the petition after hearing arguments from both sides over two days.

( Source : PTI )
Thiruvananthapuram Congress party news Rahul Mamkootathil expulsion details KPCC president Sunny Joseph statement sexual assault allegations against MLA local court anticipatory bail rejection 
India Southern States Kerala 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X