CM Pinarayi Vijayan Watches Empuraan Amid Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by his family, attended a screening of the film Empuraan at PVR Cinemas in Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday evening. His visit to the theatre has garnered attention, especially in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the movie.Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, Empuraan, released on March 27, has been at the center of criticism from pro-Hindutva groups. Several BJP workers have expressed opposition to the film on social media, alleging that its content is offensive. The criticism has also extended to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with concerns raised over whether its RSS-affiliated members had adequately performed their duties in reviewing the film before its release.Following widespread protests, the film’s producers have opted to introduce 17 edits, including muting certain dialogues. The revised version of the movie is scheduled for re-release on Wednesday.The controversy deepened after Organiser, an RSS-affiliated publication, openly criticized the film’s depiction of right-wing ideologies. In response, some Left leaders have opposed demands for censoring the movie. Education Minister V. Sivankutty questioned the selective application of censorship, drawing comparisons to The Kerala Story, a film that faced no CBFC-imposed cuts despite allegedly portraying the state in a negative light."Why should there be censor board-mandated cuts for Empuraan when The Kerala Story was allowed to release without any alterations? The Gujarat riots and the Godhra incident are part of Indian history," Sivankutty stated.As debates over artistic freedom and political narratives continue, Empuraan remains a focal point of ideological clashes, with its revised version set to hit theatres on Wednesday.