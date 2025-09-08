Church Dedicated to Millennial Saint Carlo Acutis Consecrated in Kerala

Kochi: As Pope Leo XIV canonised the London-born Italian Carlo Acutis on September 7, a new church dedicated to the "millennial saint" was consecrated at Palikkara near here at around the same time.

According to Church officials, the church is among the first in the country dedicated to the teenage saint, who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

Roby Philip, joint convenor of the church construction committee, said the initiative was that of Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, who envisioned a church for the new generation dedicated to Saint Acutis.

The church, built on land owned by the diocese, was completed within a few months after construction began in April this year.

"The church also houses relics of the saint. Around 140 families will attend prayers here, which will be held every Tuesday and Sunday," Philip said.

The consecration ceremony was led by Archbishop Kalathiparambil along with Vicar Generals Mathew Kallingal, Matthew Elanjimattam, and church vicar Rocky Kollamparambil.

Philip added that a chapel dedicated to Saint Acutis and Saint Antony is also being built nearby.

Carlo Acutis, who was passionate about the Eucharist, was known for creating a website documenting miracles and was popularly called "God's influencer".

His tomb is in Assisi, Italy.

He was beatified by Pope Francis in 2020 before being canonised on Sunday.

Pope Leo on Sunday declared Carlo Acutis, a London-born Italian who became a patron for internet users, as the Catholic Church's first millennial saint.

The 15-year-old, known for using his tech skills to spread his faith, offers a modern role model for young Catholics.

Earlier, it was announced that canonisation will be held in April. We had planned to start the work on the day of canonisation. However, it was later postponed.

"Fortunately, we could complete the work, and the consecration of the church was held on the day of canonisation," Philip added.