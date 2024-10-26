Chevayur Bank Elections: Kerala PCC Chief Issues Life Threat to Rebels

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran has sparked major controversy by threatening rebels who are running against party-endorsed candidates in the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank elections in Kozhikode.

Sudhakaran issued a stark warning that should the Congress-supported candidates not succeed, the rebels would face severe repercussions. "If Congress does not succeed, your existence in this area will not be tolerated. Consider whether you value your life," he cautioned.

The PCC president warned that those attempting to secure jobs for the supporters of Left parties through bribery should brace for serious repercussions. Sudhakaran's cautionary statement follows the resignation of 50 Congress leaders in Kozhikode district after the suspension of the former Chevayur bank president, G C Prashath.

The video footage of his threatening speech was extensively shared in the public domain.

In the meantime, Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar defended Sudhakaran's speech, stating that such a dose was necessary for those who betrayed the party.

On the other hand, rebel faction leader and former KPCC member K V Subramanian expressed that his life was under threat and he intended to file a complaint regarding the threatening speech. The rebel group believes that the three-member power group of the District Congress Committee, is facing severe allegations and they will safeguard the bank at any cost.