Centre Declares Wayanad Landslides Severe Nature Disaster, Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes it

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Government on Monday declared the devastating landslides in Wayanad a disaster of “severe nature,” after five months, recognising its intensity.

The Union Home Ministry told the Kerala government that financial aid is initially provided by the State Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This is subsequently supplemented by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) based on assessments conducted by an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), reported PTI.

“However, keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district, it has been considered by the IMCT as a disaster of severe nature for all practical purposes,” the communication said.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi welcomed the Centre’s decision and said it is a step in the right direction.

“I am glad @AmitShah ji has finally taken the decision to declare the Wayanad tragedy as a “Disaster of Severe Nature”. This will greatly help those in need of rehabilitation and is definitely a step in the right direction,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

“We will all be grateful if adequate funds for the same can also be allocated at the earliest,” the MP added.