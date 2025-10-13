 Top
Centre Approves Kerala CM's Visit to Gulf Countries

DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2025 11:47 PM IST

The delay in approval for the Chief Minister's Gulf trip sparked controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(Photo:X)

Thiruvananthapuram:The Centre has approved Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's three-week visit to the Gulf countries.

The delay in approval for the Chief Minister's Gulf trip sparked controversy. The visit is set to begin on October 16.

Previously, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about getting permission while speaking to the media in Delhi during his recent visit. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will accompany him on the tour.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates from October 16 to November 9. He will be participating in various programmes organised by the Malayalam Mission and prominent expatriate organisations.

The MEA approval excludes the proposed Saudi Arabia visit, which included plans for public events in Amman, Jeddah and Riyadh.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

