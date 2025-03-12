Caste discrimination in Kerala temple

Thiruvananthapuram:Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar on Wednesday slammed the Kerala government for failing to register a case in connection with the recent caste discrimination incident at the famous Koodalmanikyam temple in Irianjalakuda.

The MLA who moved a submission in assembly, said;``a case should have been registered for violating Article 17 of the Constitution which prohibited untouchability in any form. Instead of taking action against the "Thantris " (priests), temple authorities shifted B A Balu, who belonged to OBC Ezhava community from the post of "kazhagam"(a kazhagam worker's primary duty is to make flower garlands for the deity). The person who was directly recruited tothepost after qualifying an exam, was shifted onthe basis of the complaint filed by the priests.



The priests belonging to upper caste objected to his selection and threatened to boycott the deity installation ceremony on March 9.



Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Chairman C K Gopi defended the decision to shift Balu. The "thantri" families submitted a complaint on March 6, four hours before the cleansing ritual ahead of the installation ceremony. We told them that the administration has to abide by the law. We also asked to move court or make a plea before the government of the Devaswom Recruitment Board. However, they didn't budge from their position and said they would not lead the installation ceremony. At this stage, the administrator temporarily redesignated Baly as office attendant. Had we not taken the decision, the installation ceremony would not have taken place," he said.



Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan told the assembly that the government wanted Balu to function as "kazhagam" at the temple. He went on leave soon after the issue cropped up. Balu is understood to have informed the Devaswom authorities that he would not like to be reinstated to the post of kazhagam. The authorities may consider posting him at the temple office,



The incident triggered massive outrage in the state, with various organisations demanding strict action in the incident

