Caste Discrimination in Kerala Temple

Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo motu case in connection with the alleged caste discrimination at famous Koodalmanikyam Temple.

The case was registered taking into cognizance media reports regarding an incident in which a person belonging to backward caste Ezhava community was removed from " Kazhakam" post in the wake of protests from the Thantris (chief priests). The person identified as Balu B A was recruited to the post of Kazhakam after he passed the examinations conducted by the Devaswom Recruitment Board.

Human Rights Panel member V Geetha directed the Cochin Devaswom Comissioner and Executive Officer of Koodalmanikyam Temple to conduct an investigation into the matter and submit a report within two weeks.

The priests belonging to upper caste community refused to perform rituals at the temple following the appointment of a person belonging to the Backward class Ezhava community.

Balu was shifted to office in the wake of protest. Subsequently the temple authorities posted another person from upper caste community to the Kazhakam post to ensure smooth conduct of insttalation rituals at the temple on March 9.

Kazhakam position pertains to a particular group in temple hierarchy who are responsible for duties like making of garlands and other items for decoration.

The temple administration said that the tantris have no powers to change the appointment made by the Devaswom Recruitment Board. In case if the tantris have any objection then they may seek legal recourse.

Meanwhile, the Tantri Samajam, the organisation representing the priests, refuted allegations of caste discrimination. The leaders of the organisation stated that members of a particular family who have been traditionally performing Kazhakam duties at the Koodalmanikyam Temple, had approached the court pleading that they should be allowed to continue and retain their jobs. The priests have brought the matter to the notice of authorities as well.

The Samastha Kerala Warrier Samajam has stated that they have no objection to appointment of persons belonging to Ezhava community to the post.

The office bearers of the samajam said they were only worried about the job security of those currently performing these duties.

The issue evoked sharp reaction from leaders across political divide.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP said it is appalling to note that priests family boycotted the rituals because of the appointment of a person from backward class Ezhava community to the post of Kazhakam.

Former Devaswom Minister and CPM MP K Radhakrishnan sought strict action against the priests for caste discrimination. Such acts of caste bias will push the state backwards.

The Devaswom board authorities said they would reinstate Balu as Kazhakam.