Cargo Vessel Wan Hai 503 Fire INCOIS Warns Of Possible Oil Spill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (Incois) has issued an advisory based on ocean currents, warning about drifting containers and the potential for an oil spill following a major fire on the Singapore flagged cargo vessel Wan Hai 503.

The ship was on its way to Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, when it caught fire off the Kerala coast on June 9 due to an explosion in one of its containers, approximately 70 nautical miles (about 130 km) off the coast of Kozhikode.

Incois has activated its search and rescue aid tool (Sarat) to track potential drift patterns of containers and debris. "Simulations indicate that the containers are likely to continue drifting in the ocean for three days, and it may take even longer for them to reach the shore. However, caution is advised regarding a few breaches between Kozhikode and Kochi. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updated drift directions," Incois stated.

Local authorities have been urged to enhance coastal surveillance and prepare communities for possible navigational or shoreline hazards.

Extreme heat emanating from the ship has made it difficult for firefighters to rappel on to the vessel. Three Coast Guard ships have been deployed to fight the fire. The intensity of the fire has been controlled, but the vessel continues to burn, and there is a chance of tilting. Two tugs are reaching shortly, and the salvors are arriving at the accident site.

It is learnt that the vessel has over 140 containers on board which contain environmentally hazardous substances, including solids containing flammable liquid, pesticides, Isopropyl alcohol, naphthalene and resin solutions.

Reports said the Directorate General of Shipping has stated that the ship was transporting cargo categorised as dangerous goods. A list of the cargo has been handed over to the state government.

Officials said 33 hours after the fire incident, the fire had not been put out completely. It has spread to most parts of the ship.

Meanwhile, the condition of the two crew members who have been admitted to Mangaluru hospital continues to be critical.