Bose Krishnamachari Resigns From The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF)

New Delhi : Eminent artist and co-founder of Kochi-Muziris Biennale Bose Krishnamachari has resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), citing "pressing family reasons", the foundation announced on Wednesday. Krishnamachari, who served as the co-curator for the first edition of the Biennale in 2012, was serving as the president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Member, Board of Trustees of KBF.

"Mr Bose Krishnamachari has resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). Prior to his resignation, he was serving as the President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Member, Board of Trustees of KBF. Mr Bose has cited pressing family reasons for his resignation," Dr Venu V, chairperson, KBF, said in a statement.

The foundation has initiated the process of identifying an eminent person with high credentials in the art world to serve as President of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, he added.

Krishnamachari could not be reached on phone for a comment.

He was in the national capital on Tuesday for Delhi Collage of Art's 20th Collage International Art Carnival at Lalit Kala Akademi where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Krishnamachari posted about the award on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, without mentioning his resignation.

"Honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #CollageInternationalArtCarnival 2026, Delhi. Grateful to the #DelhiCollegeOfArt for this recognition and for celebrating art, artists, and institutions that shape our cultural journeys.

"Thank you Ashwani Kumar, the students, artists, and all well-wishers for the warmth and generosity. It was especially meaningful to hear about the former #LifetimeAchievement recipients such as #MFHusain and #KrishenKhanna," he wrote in the post.

The 63-year-old painter has been "one of the most influential figures in the growth and evolution of the Biennale", the statement read.

The sixth edition of the Biennale, under artist-curator Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, registered an influx of around 1.6 lakh visitors from its opening on December 12 to December 31.

While the inaugural edition of the Biennale, which brought together 89 artists from 23 countries, was spread across 13 revived heritage sites in Kochi, the latest edition is running across 22 venues in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Wellingdon Island, and Ernakulam with 66 artists and collectives from more than 25 countries.