BJP's Christian Outreach In Kerala Faces A Fresh Obstacle

Thiruvananthapuram:The BJP's attempts to gain the support of Kerala's Christian community have faced another obstacle, with the Catholic Church strongly criticising an article in RSS mouthpiece "Kesari" accusing the community of forced conversions.

The article, authored by Hindu Aikya Vedi state vice president E S Biju, even claimed that there were efforts to establish a Christian nation. It accused the Church and its leaders of trying to change the country's legal framework to enable conversions. Hindu Aikya Vedi, a prominent Hindu nationalist organisation in Kerala, is affiliated with the Sangh Parivar.



On Monday, the Catholic Church's mouthpiece "Deepika" published an editorial strongly condemning the Kesari article, stating it revealed the true nature of the Sangh Parivar. It claimed the article was part of a deliberate plot to undermine the constitution by targeting Christians. The author, a prominent leader, highlighted the Sangh Parivar's real agenda. While the BJP tries to appeal to Christians in Kerala, its affiliated organisations continue to attack nuns and priests and spread hate campaigns against the community.

The RSS mouthpiece "Kesari" published the article titled "The Pathways of Global Religious Conversions" following the recent arrest of two Keala Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress and the CPM have asked the BJP state leadership to clarify its stance on the contentious piece.

Earlier in April, the RSS mouthpiece "Organiser" accused Christian organisations of using educational and health institutions for conversions. It highlighted the property owned by various Christian denominations and alleged misuse of schools and medical facilities for this purpose.



Although the article was later withdrawn, many believed it revealed the Sangh Parivar's broader strategy to target and undermine minority communities.

The April article titled "Who has more land in India ? The Catholic Church vs Waqf Board debate," claimed that the Catholic Church is the largest non-governmental landowner in the country, with an estimated 7 crore hectares of land.

BJP outreach in Kerala

The BJP secured nearly 20 percent of the votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and won its maiden seat in Thrissur. One reason credited for actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's victory from Thrissur was the shift in the Christian community's support, which has a significant presence in that constituency.

To strengthen this outreach, PM Narendra Modi included George Kurian as a Christian representative in his Cabinet. Christians, who make up nearly 19 per cent of the state's population, are considered economically, socially and politically influential, with a notable presence in over half a dozen districts.

However, the consecutive attacks on nuns and priests, along with articles by Sangh Parivar ideologues on the conversion issue, have raised doubts about the true motives behind the BJP's Christian outreach in Kerala.