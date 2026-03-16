BJP Announces First List Of 47 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP in Kerala has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for April 9.

The list features 47 candidates, including prominent party leaders. State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, facing CPM’s sitting MLA and education minister V Sivankutty. Union Minister George Kurian will run from Kanjirapally, while former DGP R Sreelekha, now a councillor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, will contest from Vattiyoorkavu. Former state president K Surendran will be in the fray from Manjeshwaram.

Former CPM MLA S Rajendran and former CPI MLA K Ajith, who both recently joined the BJP, will contest from the Devikulam and Vaikom reserved constituencies respectively.

Other notable candidates are former Union minister V Muraleedharan from Kazhakootam, P K Krishnadas from Kattakada, K P Prakash Babu from Beypore, Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, film director and actor Major Ravi from Ottapalam, Shobha Surendran from Palakkad, C Krishnakumar from Malampuzha, and P C George from Poonjar.

The BJP, which drew a blank in the 140-member Kerala assembly in 2021 polls, is hoping to do well this time.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the remaining candidates will be announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. The ruling CPM and CPI declared their candidates on Sunday, while the Congress-led UDF has yet to announce its list for the assembly polls.