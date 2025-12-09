BJP Accuses CPI(M) of Fake Voting Through Transgenders in Kerala Capital

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Tuesday accused the CPI(M) of carrying out fake voting here during the first phase of local body polls through transgenders, leading to a tense atmosphere at a ward for some time.

Local BJP leaders claimed that there were no transgender voters in the electoral roll of Vanchiyoor ward, but transgender persons were seen casting their votes in the booths of the ward. However, CPI(M) denied the claim that there were no transgender voters in the electoral roll.

Some transgender persons clashed with the cadres of the saffron party after it made the allegation, according to visuals on TV channels.

BJP cadres showed on TV the electoral rolls of both booths in Vanchiyoor in support of their claim that there were no transgender voters in the lists.

Some of them even sat down on the road in protest as their leaders argued with the police.

Later, the CPI(M) contended that the draft electoral rolls were published four times in the area before the final list was published and despite that, such allegations were being made.

The local leaders of the Left party alleged that the BJP was trying to create a situation like that in UP and Bihar and they will not allow it to happen.

They rejected the BJP's claim that there were no transgender voters in the ward and said the electoral rolls were easily accessible and could be examined.

Police were seen intervening to resolve the conflict, which began at around 2 pm.

An officer of Vanchiyoor police station said that cases have been registered on complaints of assault and use of obscene words by both sides and statements are being recorded currently.