Biryani, Pulao Added to Anganwadi Food Menu in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Four months after a video of a child, Shanku, requesting biryani in his Anganwadi meal, went viral, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has fulfilled his wish.

On the instructions of the minister, the Department of Women and Child Development has now revised the Anganwadi food menu, introducing for the first time egg biryani and vegetable pulao.

The updated menu reduces the quantity of sugar and salt, making it more nutritious to support children's health and growth by incorporating essential energy and protein, in line with nutritional guidelines.

The revised menu includes supplementary nutritious food for anganwadi children, covering breakfast, lunch and general feeding.

Apart from the introduction of egg biryani and pulao, the provision of milk and eggs, which were previously given every two days, has now been changed to every three days.

Revised "food menu" for anganwadis

Monday

Breakfast: Milk, rice dumplings, kozhukkatta/elayappam

Lunch:Rice, green gram curry, vegetable curry, upperi/thoran.

Snacks: Grains, paripp payasam.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Nutri laddoo

Lunch: Egg biriyani or egg pulao, fruits

Snacks: Ragi ada

Wednesday

Breakfast: Milk, pidi, kozhukatta/elayappam, chikki peanuts

Lunch: Green gram porridge, vegetable curry, soy dry fry

Snacks: dli , sambar, puttu, green peace curry

Thursday

Breakfast: Ragi, rice ada/elayappam

Lunch: Rice, sprouted green gram, spinach stir fry, sambar, egg omelette.

Snacks: Flattened rice, jaggery, fruits

Friday

Breakfast: Milk, kozhukkatta

Lunch: rice, green gram curry, aviyal, vegetable curry, thoran

Snacks: Broken wheat pulao

Saturday

Breakfast: Nutri laddoo

Lunch: Vegetable pulao, egg, raita

Snacks: Grain payasam