Biryani, Pulao Added to Anganwadi Food Menu in Kerala
On the instructions of the minister, the Department of Women and Child Development has now revised the Anganwadi food menu, introducing for the first time egg biryani and vegetable pulao.
Thiruvananthapuram: Four months after a video of a child, Shanku, requesting biryani in his Anganwadi meal, went viral, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has fulfilled his wish.
The updated menu reduces the quantity of sugar and salt, making it more nutritious to support children's health and growth by incorporating essential energy and protein, in line with nutritional guidelines.
The revised menu includes supplementary nutritious food for anganwadi children, covering breakfast, lunch and general feeding.
Apart from the introduction of egg biryani and pulao, the provision of milk and eggs, which were previously given every two days, has now been changed to every three days.
Revised "food menu" for anganwadis
Monday
Breakfast: Milk, rice dumplings, kozhukkatta/elayappam
Lunch:Rice, green gram curry, vegetable curry, upperi/thoran.
Snacks: Grains, paripp payasam.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Nutri laddoo
Lunch: Egg biriyani or egg pulao, fruits
Snacks: Ragi ada
Wednesday
Breakfast: Milk, pidi, kozhukatta/elayappam, chikki peanuts
Lunch: Green gram porridge, vegetable curry, soy dry fry
Snacks: dli , sambar, puttu, green peace curry
Thursday
Breakfast: Ragi, rice ada/elayappam
Lunch: Rice, sprouted green gram, spinach stir fry, sambar, egg omelette.
Snacks: Flattened rice, jaggery, fruits
Friday
Breakfast: Milk, kozhukkatta
Lunch: rice, green gram curry, aviyal, vegetable curry, thoran
Snacks: Broken wheat pulao
Saturday
Breakfast: Nutri laddoo
Lunch: Vegetable pulao, egg, raita
Snacks: Grain payasam